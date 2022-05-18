DIXON — Raymond “Ray” Clayton, 76, of Dixon, KY, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Deaconess Midtown in Evansville, IN.
He was born December 8, 1945, in Providence, KY, to the late Raymond Miller Clayton and Kathryn “Kitty” Pearl Teague Clayton. He was also preceded in death his sister, Nancy Clayton.
Ray was a member at Providence General Baptist Church and grew up attending Corinth Baptist Church where he was a Sunday School teacher and trustee. He graduated from Providence High School and attended Murray State University until he came home to work. He worked as an electrician in the coal mines and also farmed for close to 40 years. He was known by people for his extreme kindness and generosity. He loved Elvis Presley, basketball, dining at L&R Soda Bar, the Christmas season, and Corvettes, collecting several himself. Most of all, he enjoyed his family — especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judy Coleman Clayton of Dixon, KY; daughter, Tammy (Jack) Clayton Merrill of Providence, KY; son, Dr. Kenneth Ray (Heather) Clayton of Elkton, KY; sister, Judy (Darrell) Cole of Indianapolis, IN; brothers Rodney (Mary Anne) Clayton of Charleston, MO and Mike (Karen) Clayton of Princeton, KY; four granddaughters, Dr. Alissa Raye (Eric) DeLano of Dixon, KY; Dr. Erin Deal of Henderson, KY, Lauren Clayton of Elkton, KY, and Rachel Clayton of Elkton, KY; and two great grandchildren, Cy Warren and Evie Raye DeLano.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, May 20, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home — Providence Chapel with Bro. Barry Cullen officiating. Burial will follow in Tirzah Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Thursday and from 9:00 A.M. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Eric DeLano, Erin Deal, Jack Merrill, Bobby Clayton, and Todd Jones.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tirzah Cemetery at 4789 St. Rt. 120 E. Dixon KY, 42409.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.