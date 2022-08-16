Joseph Anthony Powers, 68, of Madisonville, KY passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
He was born December 9, 1953, in Chicago, IL to the late John Powers and Imagene Powers Dillingham.
He was also preceded in death by his son, David Powers; daughter, Jodi Powers; and sister, Annette Morrow.
Joseph was a plumber by trade. He was a musician and played in many bands over the years. He loved fishing, horse racing, and gambling of any sort.
He was also the founder of the Jodi Powers Search and Rescue Team.
He is survived by his wife, Belinda Powers; daughters, Amy Smith of Madisonville and Mary Beth Powers of Tennessee; son, John Powers of Tennessee; brother, John Powers of Illinois; and ten grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral with Bro. Scott Heltsley officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.