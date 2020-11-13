United States Navy veteran Royce Wayne “Jiggs” Todd, 76, of Nebo, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
He was born Feb. 23, 1944, in Dixon to the late Helen Kessner Todd and Austin Todd. Jiggs was formerly employed with Providence Machine Incorporated, Da-Co Machine and, after retirement, he worked for West Kentucky Steel Construction Company in Providence, and was a member of Concord General Baptist Church in Manitou. He enjoyed hunting and singing with various Gospel groups.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, D.L. Todd, Elmus Todd, Charlie Todd, James Todd and Leo Todd; and his sisters, Thelma Christian, Emmaline Todd, Margaret Griffin and Lavon Todd.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Silvia Osborn Todd; daughters, Rita (Jeff) Travis of Manitou and Barbara (Scott) Simpson of Evansville, Indiana; sisters, Sally Thomas and Carolyn Dame, both of Manitou; grandsons, Jordan Wood of Owensboro and Hunter Smith of Evansville; great-granddaughter, Memphis Smith of Evansville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Concord Cemetery (3085 Manitou Road in Manitou), with Bro. Eddie Fleming and Bro. Steve Dame officiating. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in Royce’s memory to the Gideons International.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.