Arlen Ray Renfrow, 67, of Madisonville, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
Arlen was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, retired from J-Loc and attended Grace Warehouse Church.
Survivors include his wife, Glenda Renfrow; his father, Gene Renfrow; sons Michael Renfrow, Timothy Renfrow and Bradley Fletcher; daughters Angie Robertson, Kelly Fletcher and Jessica Woodfin; and sister Connie Rose;
Celebration of life: 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Grace Warehouse Church. Visitation: After 1 p.m. Saturday.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
