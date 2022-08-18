DAWSON SPRINGS — Brian Joseph Russell, 56, of Dawson Springs went to be with the Lord Friday morning, August 5, 2022, at his home. Brian was an employee at Clark Industries and a member of the Dawson Springs First Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Dawson Springs High School Class of 1984, and he also studied HVAC at Caldwell County Vocational School. Brian owned his own commercial fishing boat and loved fishing in his ancestral native state of Alaska. He was also an oiler at Crowley Corporation in Alaska.
Brian will be remembered by his family and friends for his many acts of kindness, his encouraging words, and his wonderful smile. He never met a stranger and always had time to talk and ask about everyone. He was devoted to caring for his parents and especially enjoyed meeting friends for coffee and meals together. Brian has always cherished his beloved daughter, Megan, and was looking forward to the birth of his granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Leamon Russell.
Mr. Russell is survived by his beloved daughter, Megan Nicole Russell of Alaska; mother, Louise Marie Russell of Dawson Springs; two sisters, Susan Russell of Madisonville and Joanie Scott (Joseph) of Greeneville, Tennessee; one nephew, Thomas Russell Scott (Kristen); and two nieces, Marie Scott Vogel (Greg) and Melissa Scott Delaney (John).
The funeral service for Brian Joseph Russell was held at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs, with Elder Jeff Winfrey officiating. Burial followed at Rosedale Cemetery. Visitation was from noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Active pallbearers included Willie Adams, Scottie Franklin, Tom Rougeux, Timothy Todd, Brad Tolbert, Keith Wallace, Rodney Smith, and Ross Workman. Honorary pallbearers included Scott Pendley, Bob Egbert, Clark Industries co-workers, and his “world solving” coffee group.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of making donations toward the Dawson Springs First Baptist Church, 960 Industrial Park Road, Dawson Springs, KY 42408, or DAPS Food Bank, P.O. Box 135, Dawson Springs, KY 42408.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.