Thelma Rhea Peroddy, 92, of Dawson Springs, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. Ms. Peroddy was born August 26, 1929, in Caldwell County, to the late Shellie Jackson and Martha Lou Jackson Clark. During her retirement years, she worked as a caregiver. Additionally, she worked at Ottenheimer Manufacturing and with patient care for Drs. Freeman and Chaney.
Ms. Peroddy is survived by two sons, Johnny Clinton Peroddy (Janis) of Dawson Springs, and Michael Owen Peroddy (Lisa) of Greenville; five grandchildren, Jaime Opalek (Mike), Lesley Talley (Joey), Hunter Peroddy, Haley Crump (Matt), and Hannah Edwards (Jay); and ten great-grandchildren, Vinessah, Nevaeh, Mila, Houston, Oakley, Jordan, Memphis, Maverick, Cyler, and Easton.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Myron Jackson; and sister, Alga Mae Davis.
The service will be at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs with Rev. David Bayer officiating. Burial will follow at a later date in Rosedale Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made by making donations to the First Christian Church, 195 Eli St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
