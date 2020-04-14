Lance Allen Pace, 30, of Madisonville, received his healing Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his home in the loving arms of his wife, Nicole Lorene Pace, and his loving mom, LaDonna Hooper.
Lance was born Nov. 2, 1989, to his parents, LaDonna Lyn Pace-Hooper and the late Randall Dean Pace. He loved to shop, collect Funko Pops, FIGPiNs and Marvel collector items, traveling and studying God’s word. Lance surrendered to preach in September 2019 and preached his first two sermons at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Utica and Olive Branch Baptist Church in Hanson, where he became a member.
Lance graduated with a bachelor’s degree in human services from the University of the Cumberlands in the spring of 2019 and was presently working on his master’s degree in Christian studies. His family was very proud of his accomplishments during his cancer journey. Lance chose 1 Thessalonians 5:18 as his life verse: “Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.” Lance was a witness and testimony to all he met to proclaim Jesus as his Lord and Savior.
Survivors include his wife, Nicole Lorene Taylor Pace; his rambunctious Yorkie, Coopie; his mom and stepfather, LaDonna and Eddie Hooper of Dawson Springs; brother Ryan Pace; niece Natalie Pace; half-sister Stephanie Garber; stepsister Tori Hooper; grandparents Donnie “Poppy” and Bonnie “Nanny” Ford, all of Dawson Springs; father-in-law and mother-in-law, the Rev. Gary and Lori Taylor of Hanson; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, the Rev Chris and Mandy Taylor; niece Madyson Taylor; nephew Caden Taylor; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private family funeral will be held at Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with the Rev. Gary Taylor officiating and the Rev. Chris Taylor assisting. Burial to follow at McNeely Cemetery in Dawson Springs. A video of the service can be viewed on Harris Funeral Homes Facebook page after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
A drive-through visitation and register book signing for the public will be held at Harris Funeral Home from 12:30-2 p.m. Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a contribution in Lance’s memory to the Olive Branch Baptist Church Hanson Building Fund or the First Baptist Church Dawson Springs Building Fund.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.