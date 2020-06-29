Richard Arnold Fee, 81, of Madisonville, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
He was born on April 30, 1939, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Edna Mae Wright and Arnold Fee. He was a member of the Tennessee National Guard. Richard retired from Landstar Ligon as the director of agent operations. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing with his sons and spending time with his family including his sidekick, Charlie.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Jeff Dorris and his stepfather, Alton Wright.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Judith “Judi” Fee; son, Gene Dorris, of Missouri; sister, Dianne Schmidt; granddaughters, Brittany Skaggs, of Missouri and Chelsey Dorris, of Utah; and his daughter-in-law, Denise Dorris, of Madisonville.
A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville. Burial will be private at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Nortonville.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
