NEBO — Willard C. Marozik Jr., 73, of Nebo died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at his residence. Willard worked in the maintenance department at Elgin Sweeper. He served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam veteran.
Survivors: wife, Donna Marozik; daughter, Tammy Marozik; sons, Mark Marozik and Josh Marozik; and brothers, Ron, Rick, Randy, and Brian Marozik.
Services for the family were provided by Barnett-Strother Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
