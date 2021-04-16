William M. Mercer, 88, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Owensboro while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Sept. 25, 1932, in Daviess County to the late Theodore and Bess Young Mercer. William was a farmer for many years and was a member of Panther Creek Baptist Church. He enjoyed racing cars, NASCAR, UK and KWC basketball and tractor pulls.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Stout Mercer; and his sister, Marjorie Mercer Jones.
He is survived by his niece, Vicki Bowles (Donnie); cousin Carl Mercer (Bette Jo); special friend Betty Paris; and many close relatives, friends and neighbors.
Services will be noon Saturday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory with the Rev. Eddie Duke officiating. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the service or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Special thanks to all of his caregivers.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Panther Creek Baptist Church, 7146 U.S. Highway 431, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
