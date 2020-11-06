Beverly Ann Lovan Kirkwood, 70, of Nortonville, entered into her eternal rest at 5:22 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville. Born Feb. 18, 1950, in Nortonville, she was the daughter of the late Edgar Lovan and Flossie Mae Lovan. She was a member of Lively Stone Church of God of Apostolic Faith in Nortonville, where she served faithfully as president of the Usher Board, member of the Women’s Auxillary and in the culinary department. She had worked at York International Plant in Madisonville, Tyson Foods in Robards and attended Rosenwald High School in Madisonville.
She also was preceded in death by two brothers, George Lovan and Ernest Yarbrough; and three sisters, Peggy Hardy, Alice Lovan and Stacie Moore.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her loving and devoted husband of 34 years, Samuel H. Kirkwood of Nortonville; one son, Kenneth (Andrea) Jones of Nortonville; one daughter, Chantal Jones of Nortonville; three brothers, Charles Yarbrough and Terry Yarbrough, both of Madisonville, and Shannon (Jodi) Yarbrough of Evansville; one brother-in-law, Charles Moore of Louisville; two sisters-in-law, Chantal Lovan of Danville, Virginia, and Shirley Yarbrough of Bowling Green; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Her life will be celebrated at noon Saturday at Lively Stone Church of God of Apostolic Faith with Pastor Joseph Horton officiating. Burial will be in Lively Stone Cemetery in Nortonville. Visitation and wake services will be from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.
Facial masks will be required due to COVID-19 ongoing restrictions.
Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of her arrangements and where you can go to share condolences at www.elliott
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.