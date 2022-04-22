FREDONIA — B.H. Wilson, 77, of Fredonia, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, at Princeton Nursing and Rehab in Princeton.
B.H. was born in Slaughters to the late Basil Whitson and Hattie Belle Wilson October 1, 1944. He was in the Army Reserves and was a truck driver. He attended Old Salem Church as a child, and he was also a loyal Alcohol Anonymous supporter for over 30 years.
Survivors include one daughter; two sisters, Julia Smith of Madisonville and Martha Hopkins (Richard) of Knoxville, Tennessee; one brother, Johnnie Wilson (Debrah) of Fredonia; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Old Salem United Methodist Church in Hanson with Brother Archie Fugate officiating. Burial will be in Old Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
Memorial contributions can be made to Old Salem Cemetery, 166 Jimmy Ashby Road, Hanson, KY 42413.
Vanover Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.vanoverfuneralhome.com.
