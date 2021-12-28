Dorothy Marie Whitfield, 90, of Providence, died on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Hillside Villa in Madisonville.
Dorothy was a member of Gum Grove Church in Providence.
Survivors include her daughter, Pam Morawa; and her brother, Ken Dixon.
Service: 2 p.m. will be Thursday, December 30 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home, Providence Chapel. Burial: New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville. Visitation: From 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and from 12 p.m. until the service time Thursday at the funeral home.
