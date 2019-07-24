Deborah L. Stallard, 65, of Slaughters, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at her home. She was born April 11, 1954, in Evansville to Angelene Daugherty and the late Richard Owen Daugherty. Deborah was an administrative assistant with Crop Production Services and proudly served on the Slaughters City Commission Board. She enjoyed gardening and crafts and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband of 24 years, Wayne Stallard; her mother, Angelene Daugherty of Slaughters; a daughter, Kelly (Shannon) Ray of Slaughters; a son, Alan Link of Slaughters; a stepson, Daniel (Ashley) Stallard of Dawson Springs; two brothers, Ricky (Debbie) Daugherty of Slaughters and Jeff (Bea) Daugherty of Ocean Side, California; a sister, Denise (Lee) Bedwell of Bradenton, Florida; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is 6 p.m. Friday at Slaughters Baptist Church in Slaughters with Brother Ethan Watson officiating. The visitation is from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday at the church.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is entrusted with care. Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
