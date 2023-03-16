Alma Marie Jarvis Ray, 75, of Madisonville, died Friday, Mar. 10, 2023.

Survivors: son, Don (Wendy) Ray; sister, Betty Camplin; and brother, Sonny Jarvis.

Service: Noon Saturday, Mar. 18, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Private at Vernon Grove Cemetery, Graham. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.