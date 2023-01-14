CALHOUN — Reva Sunn, 80, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Signature Healthcare of Hartford. Reva Gail Jones was born Apr. 13, 1942, in Exie located in Green County to the late Deering and Elsie Clark Jones and was married to David Allen Sunn June 3, 1961. Reva was a claims adjuster for Landstar and Ligon in Madisonville and a member of Calhoun Baptist Church where she taught and was active in the Women’s Fellowship Sunday School class.
In addition to her parents, Reva was preceded in death by a brother, Gene Jones, and by a daughter-in-law, Heather Evans Sunn.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, David Sunn; two daughters, Debra Riggs (Steve) of Calhoun and Shelli Stevenson (Jody) of Calvert City; a son, Bryan Sunn of Calhoun; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Tara Fox of Louisville.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Calhoun Baptist Church, with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial will be in Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Reva’s family from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Reva’s family.
The Reva Sunn family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Baptist Church, P.O. Box 283, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Reva at musterfuneralhomes.com.
