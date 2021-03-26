Betty Sue Dement, 84, of Madisonville, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021 at her residence.
Betty was born January 27, 1937 to the late Ida Pearl Pendergraff and Robert Phelps.
She was a member of First General Baptist Church. Betty enjoyed quilting, sewing, and cooking.
Mrs. Dement is survived by one daughter, Keitha Dement of Madisonville, KY; one son, Alan (Shannon) Dement of Providence, KY; two sisters, Shirley Strader of Madisonville and Betty Blackwell of Providence; six grandchildren, Jeremy Witherspoon, Nathan Witherspoon, Rebekah (Cody) Bean, Wesley (Mallory) Dement, Drew (Awbrey) Dement, and Keri Beth (OR) Reinhard; and six great grandchildren, Dayton Witherspoon, Madison Witherspoon, Hattie Reinhard, Braelyn Bean, Harper Bean, and Beau Bean.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 A.M. Monday, March 29, 2021 at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville with Bro. Robbie Knox officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Witherspoon, Wesley Dement, Drew Dement, OR Reinhard, Cody Bean, and Dayton Witherspoon.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
