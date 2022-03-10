Charlie Morris Jones, 88, of Dawson Springs, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. Mr. Jones was born June 10, 1933, in Hopkinsville, to the late James Thomas Jones and Bonnie Clark Jones. He retired from the Kentucky State Department of Highways at the age of 77 after 30 years of service as a road construction supervisor. Mr. Jones served his country in the United States Army for six years as a medic during the Korean Conflict and in the United States Air Force for 26 years as a Senior Master Sargent.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife who was the love of his life, Eva Jeannette Jones; Sisters, Charlyne Danielson and Ollie Mae (Kit) Fulcher; Brothers, Jimmy Jones, J. D. Jones, Frank Jones, and Melvin Logan (M.L.) Jones.
Mr. Jones is survived by his daughters, Beverly (Art) Lewis of Dover, Tennessee and Vicki (Steve) Arnett of Dawson Springs; grandchildren, Chase (Whitney) Arnett, Matt Lewis, and Sarah (Will) McKinney; brothers, Johnny Jones and Wendell Jones; brother-in-law, Stafford Bailey; sister, Elizabeth Carolyn Bailey; sister-in-law, Betty Bailey; and several nieces
and nephews.
The funeral service took place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs with Elder Jeff Winfrey officiating. Burial followed at New Suthards Cemetery near Earlington. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Active Pallbearers included Steve Arnett, Chase Arnett, Matt Lewis, Britt Bailey, Doug Jones, and John Arnett. Honorary Pallbearers included Stafford Bailey, Wendell Jones, Johnny Jones, and Arthur Lewis.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
