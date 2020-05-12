Charles “Brownie” Taylor, 69, of Henderson, formerly of Madisonville, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Henderson.
He was born on Jan. 16, 1951, in Nebo, to the late Helen Lois Byrum Taylor and Joe Harold Taylor. Brownie was formerly employed with Trace Industries in Madisonville. He enjoyed watching basketball.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Lee Taylor.
Survivors include his brother, Joe “Ed” (Shelbia) Taylor, of Madisonville; and his nephews, Andy (Cindy) Taylor of Glendale, Ohio, Eric (Debbie) Taylor, of Hanson, Brian (Emily) Taylor and Darin Taylor, both of Madisonville.
A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville with Reverend Eric Taylor officiating. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
