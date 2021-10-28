CASHIERS, N.C. — Ann Wells Jackson Goodwin, 81, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at her home in Cashiers, North Carolina. A matriarch whose legacy is that of love, growth, and appreciation for the beauty that surrounds us all. Born in Madisonville, daughter of the late Irene and Wesley Kemper and Ernest Raymond Wells. She was a graduate of Kentucky Wesleyan College.
She retired as a Court Designated Worker in Juvenile Services for the state of Kentucky where her empathy and dedication made a positive impact on the youth and their families in the Owensboro community.
A master gardener whose passion for the earth, art, literature, and humanity will remain in the hearts and gardens of all who knew her. She was renowned for her propagation and sharing of plants with so many.
Those who honor her memory include her husband, Gene Goodwin, of Cashiers, North Carolina; and her children, Jane Jackson Abel (Jim), of Waxhaw, North Carolina, Jim Jackson, of Maryville, Tennessee, Leslie Jackson Seiber (Russ), of Cashiers, North Carolina, and step-children, Jeff Goodwin, of Lewisport and Rachel Goodwin Brown, of Clarksville, Indiana; her sister, Susan Wells Butler (Bob), of Mount Sterling; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021 at the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden Weather Berry House, 2731 W. Second Street in Owensboro.
Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, PO Box 22562, Owensboro, KY 42304 or Nature Conservancy, 4245 North Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203-1606. Online options available for both.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.