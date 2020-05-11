Bishop Raymond Marion, 77, of Madisonville, was called to glory Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was born to Raymond Marion, Sr. and Odessa (Lyle) Richardson in Coffeyville, Kansas.
He was appointed Pastor of Holy Temple C.O.G.I.C. and moved his family to Madisonville in 1980. In 1996 he became the Bishop of Ken-Tenn Commonwealth Diocese of C.O.G.I.C International. Bishop Marion was faithful in the church and loved working with the saints. He also served as a city council member, former resident of the NAACP, and in the prison ministry.
Bishop Marion was proceeded in death by his wife, Lady Marion (Lillian A. Marion).
He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly N. Hollingsworth and son, Raymond Marion, both of Madisonville; grandchildren, Terayia Farley, Taya Marion, Dayvon Marion, Priya Holmes, DeAnthony Hollingsworth and Khari Hollingsworth, of Madisonville; sister, Linda Herring of Kokomo, Indiana; aunt, Mary (Maxine) Swygert, of Kokomo, Indiana, and Mary (Bunchie) Brown of Kokomo, Indiana; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and godchildren.
Graveside service and viewing will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Madisonville. Due to current guidelines, the number of people attending social gatherings is restricted. A special memorial will be announced at a later date.
