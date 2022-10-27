DAWSON SPRINGS — Clifford Albert Marquis “Cliff”, 90, of Dawson Springs, KY, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. Cliff was born July 6, 1932, at Summer Hill, New York, to the late James Oliver Marquis and Ethel Mae (Breeds) Marquis. Cliff married his best friend, Stella Darleen (Trout), on September 17, 2011, and their marriage was later solemnized for time and all eternity in the Raleigh North Carolina Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Cliff was a devoted member of his faith and knew His Savior, The Lord Jesus Christ. His life exemplified the scripture found in Joshua 24:15, “…choose you this day whom ye will serve; …but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.” Cliff served as a member of the High Council, as a branch president, and as a ward missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Cliff had a great affinity with young people and in his 16 years as a Scoutmaster influenced many young men due to his dedication to the Boy Scouts of America and as a mentor to his troops. He used his skill and expertise as a white-water canoer and outdoorsman to teach his boys responsibility, respect for others, and survival techniques. In all of Cliff’s associations, he was known as a skilled instructor, a practical joker, a patient leader, and an honest, faithful, and loyal friend.
Cliff was a gifted horseman who especially enjoyed trail-riding and treasured the experiences he had with friends exploring the Book Cliff Mountains in Utah on horseback. He loved to travel and had toured Belize, Cozumel, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland, Canada, and each of the 50 states. Cliff was a building contractor and master carpenter and designed and constructed his home in Dawson Springs which he was still working on when he passed.
Cliff is survived by his wife, Darleen Marquis. He was preceded in death by a son, Rickford Marquis; two brothers, Ken Marquis and Kerm Marquis; and a sister, Katie Marquis. He is also survived by one brother, Clarence Marquis (New York); and children: Aimee; Andrea, Annette, Audrey, Jared Marquis (Jennifer), Jason Marquis, Jenica (Neil) Prager; Jeremy (Jenny) and Randall. He also loved and cherished his “bonus” daughters: Lisa Maxine Estrada (Utah); Dana Rose Nielsen (Ronald) (Utah) Kimberly Lynne Tate (James) (Mississippi); and “bonus son,” Mitchell Trotter. Cliff’s posterity also includes: 37 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 29, 2022, at The Church of Jesus-Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2355 North Main Street, Madisonville, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial will follow at Lick Creek Cemetery, Dawson Springs, Kentucky.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Humanitarian or Missionary Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Services for the family were provided by Barnett-Strother Funeral Home.
