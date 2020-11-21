Elizabeth Carol Huddleston, 64, of Union City, TN formerly of Earlington, KY, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Baptist Health in Paducah, KY.
She was born May 20, 1956 in Madisonville, KY to the late Billy Ray Strader and Dorothy Marshall Strader.
She enjoyed spending time with family.
She is survived by her husband, Anthony “Tony” Huddleston; two daughters, Phyllis “Angel” (Michael) Brandon of Union City and Carrie (Matt) Allen of Madisonville; three sisters, Lou Ann Rich, Nancy Strader and Patty Bergman; three brothers, Marshall Strader, Scott Strader and Don Strader; and four grandchildren, Mikala Brandon, Mayce Brandon, Makenzie Allen and Camden Allen.
A private funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home Madisonville Chapel with the Rev. Dennis Mayfield officiating. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.