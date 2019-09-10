Jack Harvey Frost, 84, of Hanson, and formerly of Dawson Springs, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at West Kentucky Veterans Center, Hanson.
He was in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and retired as a schoolteacher in the Hopkins County School District.
Survivors include his wife, Dara Marie Goforth Frost; daughter Jenne Elizabeth Frost Palmer; and son Jack Frost.
Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Beshear Funeral Home. Burial: Piney Grove Cemetery with military honors.Visitation: After 10 a.m. Wednesday.
