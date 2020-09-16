PROVIDENCE — Danny Gene Ipock, 63, of Providence, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville. Mr. Ipock was born April 29, 1954, in Providence, the son of the late Barney Ipock and Ima Jean Alford Ipock. Danny was a member of Sturgis Baptist Church.
Danny is survived by his sisters, Diana (Doug) Woodring and Kathi (John) York, both of Providence; his niece, Melissa Scott (Brad) Renfrow of Morgantown; his great-nieces, Bailey and Olivia Renfrow; his great-nephew, Caleb Renfrow; his uncle, Billy T. (Brenda) Alford of Madisonville; and his aunt, Dorothy Conrad of Madisonville.
Services will be Thursday in the Lucille Melton Memorial Chapel of Melton Funeral Home with Bro. Ralph Alexander officiating. Burial to follow in the Green Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the service hour Thursday at Melton Funeral Home.
