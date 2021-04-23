James Gunther, 83, of Nebo, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at his home. James formerly worked for York as a department manager, was a member of Johnson Island Baptist Church and a U.S. Army veteran.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Ann Gunther; sons Mark Gunther, Tom Gunther and Fred Gunther; daughters Elizabeth Odom and Diana VonGlahn; brothers Ricky Gunther, Jerry Gunther, Billy Gunther, Tody Gunther and Butch Gunther; and sister Faye Gunther.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery, Princeton with military honors. Visitation: From 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
