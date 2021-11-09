Clyde E. Parsley, 97, of Providence, passed away on Thursday November 4, 2021, in the Marybelle Carter Independent Living Center in Madison, Tennessee.
Mr. Parsley was born in Cambria, Illinois on November 25, 1923, the son of the late Lewis Parsley and Manthus Hammontree Parsley. He is preceded in death by his wife, Peggy, in 2010.
Mr. Parsley graduated from Providence High School in the Class of “42”, he is a United States Marine Corp. veteran serving in the South Pacific and fought in the battles of Guam, Iwo Jima, Tarawa, and Saipan. He retired after 36 years of service from AT&T, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, refereeing ballgames when he was younger, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his daughter, Paula (Larry) Halliburton, of Nashville, Tennessee; his sons, Ricky Parsley, and Tony (Loretta) Felker, both of Providence; his grandchildren, Erin Halliburton, Robin (Steven) Wolfe; Andrew (Tara) Felker; Brandon Felker; his great-grandchildren, Jack and Camden.
Visitation will be on Wednesday November 10, 2021, at Melton Funeral Home from 12 p.m. until the service hour. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. in the Lucille Melton Memorial Chapel with Paula Halliburton, Tony Felker, and Colonel Jr. Martin officiating. Burial will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery with military honors provided by the Hopkins County Honor Guard.
