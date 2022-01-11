Mildred Fay Miller, 80, of Madisonville, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Madisonville Health and Rehab in Madisonville.
She was born in Webster County, on October 5, 1941 to the late Andrew J and Mary Margaret Bloodworth.
She was of the Baptist faith; and had worked as a nurse’s aide at Brown Nursing Home
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Suttles; two brothers, Harold Gene Bloodworth and Carlon Cleveland Bloodworth.
She is survived by her two children, Neenah Oldham and Belisah Brasher, both of Madisonville; two sisters, Patsy Martin, of St. Charles, and Brenda Bloodworth, of Madisonville; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
