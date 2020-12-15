Robert “Bob” A. Miller, 88, of Madisonville, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Brighton Cornerstone Healthcare in Madisonville.
He was born in Owensboro, on Oct. 6, 1932, to the late Truman and Margaret Miller.
Mr. Miller was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church in Madisonville, for many years; has been a Christian since 1983; was a teacher of Junior Boys for 27 years; a church van driver, ran the sound room, and was an usher. He loved to be on his Ponderosa and read his Bible. He was self-employed as a carpenter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Barry Craig Miller; two sisters, Anna Mae Oldham and Dorothy Whitmer; and three brothers, Bill Miller, Gene Miller, and Terry Miller.
Mr. Miller is survived by five children: Doug Miller, of Madisonville, Roger Lee Miller, of Madisonville, Robbie McGregor, of Providence, Kimberly Heady, of Clarkson, and Cami Beard, of Columbia; one sister, Linda Miller, of Louisville; several grandchildren; several great grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private with Pastor Van Williams officiating. Private burial will take place at Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, KY is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
