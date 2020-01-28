GREENVILLE — Melva K. Stewart, 61, of Greenville, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at 6:18 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Mrs. Stewart was born Feb. 21, 1958, in Greenville. She was a homemaker and of the Christian faith. She loved her family, shopping, yard sales, homemade candy and especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Eric Dukes; parents O.K. and Elizabeth Dukes; brothers Wayne Dukes and Thomas Dukes; and sisters Patsy Steele and Mary Dukes.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Stewart; daughters Jennifer Oldham and Mindy Dukes, both of Greenville; sisters Diane Stone, Caletia Decker and Pam Smith; brothers Jerry Dukes, Charles Dukes and Steve Dukes; grandchildren Brianna Griffin, Zach Hayward, Addison Clark, Braxton Dukes, Bailey Oldham, Jaden Dukes and Easton Groves; great-grandchildren Carter Griffin and Kendall Griffin; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Thursday, Jan. 30, at 11 a.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Doug Thompson officiating. Burial in Macedonia Cemetery in Rosewood. Visitation will be Wednesday after 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
