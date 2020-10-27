Peggy Morris Taylor, 79, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, IN.
She was born March 25, 1941 in Princeton, KY to the late Hollis Morris and Lorine Taylor Morris. She was also preceded in death by her brother, David Morris.
Peggy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was an avid reader and enjoyed needle pointing with her friends.
She is survived by her husband, Ralph Taylor; a daughter, Tracey (Michael) McCay of Bowling Green, KY; two sons, Clay (Sarah) Taylor of Louisville, KY and David (Nicole) Taylor of Madisonville; two brothers, Richard Morris of Greenville, KY and Joe Morris of Dunnellon, FL, and six grandchildren, Kylee Taylor, Eva McCay, Rex Taylor, Clara Taylor, Brody Taylor and Hudson Taylor.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday October 28, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville with Rev. Kara Foster officiating. Burial will follow in the Rosehill Cemetery in Owensboro, KY.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday and after 10:00 A.M. until service time at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
