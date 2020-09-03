William F. “Junior” Howton Jr., 91, of Nebo, KY passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Madisonville Health and Rehab.
He was born September 13, 1928 in Rabbit Ridge, KY to the late William Floyd Howton, Sr. and Delphia Carner Howton. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Laura Adkins Howton and sister, Ann Weaver.
William enjoyed doing body shop work and lived at Rabbit Ridge for over 70 years.
He is survived by one sister, Jean Weaver of Richland, KY; three brothers, James (Thelma) Howton of Manitou, KY, Joy (Marsha) Howton of Beulah, KY, and Russell Howton of Rabbit Ridge, KY.
Graveside services will be 1:00 P.M. Friday September 4, 2020 at Silent Run Cemetery. Burial will follow in the cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Silent Run Church.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
