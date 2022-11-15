Carolyn Whitfield Hunt, 77, passed away Sunday November 13, 2022 at her residence.
She was born June 16, 1945 to the late James Whitfield and Frances Dixon Whitfield. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Larry Hunt, and one sister, Peggy Phillips.
Carolyn attended Victory Church in Madisonville, was a member of the ELKS, and the American Legion. She enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her friends and family. She loved to travel and spend time at the beach, her favorite beach was Orange Beach and spending time in Helen, GA.
She is survived by two sons, Michael (Misty) Hunt of Madisonville, and Bill (Valarie) Hunt of Newburgh, IN; a sister, Barbara Corbitt of Madisonville; a brother, Chuck (Pam) Whitfield of Estero, FL; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Barnett Strother with Bro. Kris Goodman officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Tuesday and from 11:00 A.M. until the service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Cameron Hunt, Hayden Hunt, Sawyer Thomison, Adam Seaver, Paul Phillips and Jamie Napier. .
Memorial donations may be made to the Mahr Cancer Center or the Nation Breast Cancer Foundation.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
