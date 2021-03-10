Raymond Scott Davis Sr. 71 of Hanson, KY passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at his residence.
He was born January 25, 1950 in Madisonville, KY to the late Lawarence Raymond Davis and Mary Helen Davis. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Libby Tabor.
He was a Vietnam Army Veteran receiving the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 2 stars, the Army Commendation Medal and the Bronze Star Medal. He was a Coal Miner and a Mechanic, and Truck driver. He enjoyed drag racing, building cars and engines, riding four wheelers, going to the lake and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Caroline Davis; one son, Scottie (Stephanie) Davis of Hanson; and a grandson, Hunter Scott Davis
of Hanson.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday March 11, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home Madisonville Chapel with Gene Stills officiating. Burial will follow at Hanson Cemetery in Hanson.
Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until the service time at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jonny Jones, Danny Jones, Eddie Jones, Gene Stills, Karl Cope and Hugh Meredith.
Military Honors will be performed by the Hopkins County Honor Guard.
