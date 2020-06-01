WHITE PLAINS — Gay Ann Majors, 65, of White Plains, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at 1 p.m. at her home. Mrs. Majors was born Oct. 26, 1954, in Wayne County, Michigan. She was a night support manager at Wal Mart in Madisonville, and a member of Life Point Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frankie and Shirley Vincent.
She is survived by her husband, Jessie Majors; sons, Michael (Crissy) Majors, of White Plains and Jamie (April) Majors, of Madisonville; daughter, Gayle (Kevin) Browning, of White Plains; grandchildren, Kaleb Browning, Haley (Brandon) Steele, Skylar Majors, Jordan Majors, Makayla Browning, and Chance Majors; great-grandchild, Thomas Steele; sister Karen (Arnold) Camp of Gary, Indiana; stepbrother, Kenny (Mary) Newman of Winchester, Tennessee; and stepsister, Debbie (Roger) McGehee of Kingsport, Tennessee.
Funeral services will be Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Troy Doster officiating. Burial in Mt. Carmel Cemetery in White Plains. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Gay Majors Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
