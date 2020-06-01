United States Army veteran Larry Wilson Harper Sr., 70 of Madisonville, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro.
He was born on Nov. 22, 1949, in Paducah, to the late Cleo Gunn Harper and Woodrow Wilson Harper. Larry was employed at Tyson Foods and was formerly employed with Goodyear. He was of the Pentecostal faith. He and his wife, Hazel spent many years traveling to different churches of denominations spreading the word and serving where needed.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Alvin Leo Harper; and his sisters, infant Mary Elizabeth Harper and Shirley Mae Harper Hall.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Hazel Sharon DeMoss Harper; son, Larry (Erin Louise) Harper II, of Madisonville; daughters, Celestine Harper and Sethalyn Hope (Steven) Dowdy both, of Madisonville; grandchildren, Virginia Blossom Dowdy, Isaac Matthew Dowdy, Steven Neville Dowdy, Lilah Elle Harper, Macy Layne Harper and Ava Grace Harper; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Bobby Dowdy officiating. Burial to follow in Hanson Cemetery in Hanson. The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Thursday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Steven Dowdy and Isaac Dowdy.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.