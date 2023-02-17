Brenda Blankenship, 72, of Madisonville, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Brighton Cornerstone in Madisonville. She was a member of Hanson Baptist Church.

Survivors: son, Jason (Lori) Mefford, and brothers, Billy (Tandy) Dickerson, Joey (Lori) Dickerson, and Sam (Vickie) Dickerson.

Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.

