Waldron E. Grimes, 83, of Madisonville, and formerly of Dawson Springs, died Thursday, April 29, 2021, at his residence. He worked as a saw mill operator, served in the U.S. Army during the Berlin Crisis and was a member of Union Temple Church.
Survivors include his children, Melinda Grimes, Renee Pratt and Barry Grimes; sisters Nancy Watson, Regina Kelley, Carolyn Hill, Kitty Crook and Revina Grimes; and a brother, Marlin Grimes.
Graveside service: 1 p.m. Monday at Lafayette Cemetery, Hopkins County with military rites. Visitation: After 11:45 a.m. Monday at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs.
In an effort to deter the spread of COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required.
