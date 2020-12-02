WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Anita “Darlene” Whitledge, 79, of Winter Haven, Florida, formerly of Clay, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, due to complications related to pulmonary fibrosis. Darlene was born Jan. 26, 1941, in Evansville, Indiana, to the late Joseph “J.Z.” and Bessie Gates.
Darlene was retired from education after many years of teaching, primarily junior high language arts and high school home economics. She was a faithful and active member of White Oak General Baptist Church for over 50 years before moving to Florida. She continued her devotion to God and her desire to learn more of His teaching while attending the Church on the Hill in Dundee, Florida.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James “Jim” Whitledge.
She is survived by her two daughters, Kathryn Whitledge of Winter Haven, Florida, and Karmon Brown (Thomas) of Altura, Florida; and two grandchildren, Nathan and McKenna Brown.
Private family services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to White Oak Cemetery, c/o Clarence Martin, 216 Trader Lane, Providence, KY 42450 or Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, P.O. Box 5202, Cincinnati, OH 45201-5202.
Vanover Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
