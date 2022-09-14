DIXON — Jerry Rakestraw, 75, of Dixon, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
He was born February 10, 1947, in Dixon, to the late Helen Woods Rakestraw and Marvin Rakestraw. He was a proud Vietnam veteran of the United States Air Force. He formerly worked with the Kentucky State Highway Department and was a self-employed farmer. Jerry was a Kentucky Colonel. He was an avid UK Basketball fan and loved country dancing. He was of the Methodist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Joyce Collins and Christine Hill; brothers, Bobby Rakestraw and Donnie Rakestraw; brothers-in-law, Wayne Hale and Francis Collins; and sister-in-law, Brenda Rakestraw.
Survivors include his brothers, Eugene (Betty Raymond) Rakestraw of York, Pennsylvania and Merle Rakestraw of Madisonville; sisters, Dorothy Hale of Evansville, Indian and Reva (Paul) McConnell of Madisonville; sister-in-law, Donna Rakestraw; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, with Pastor Robbie Knox officiating. Military honors will be conducted graveside by the Hopkins County Honor Guard. Burial to follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Slaughters. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Friday at the funeral home.
A memorial contribution may be made in Jerry’s memory to the Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
