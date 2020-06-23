Dolores Smith, 91, of Madisonville KY, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville.
She was born January 1, 1929 in Jeffersonville, IN She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer Roeder and Mildred Potter Roeder. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Buck Lawrence and Chuck Irwin Roeder.
Dolores worked for the Telephone Company as a young woman, where she met the love of her life, W.R. Smith. They enjoyed 68 years of marriage before his death in 2015. They had two children, Dowel (Cathy) Smith of Florence, MT and Patricia (Daniel) Cartwright of Madisonville. Dolores was owner and operator of Kiddie Kastle Day Care for over 30 years. She loved and cared for children her whole life. Even after retirement, she worked in the preschool department of Liberty Baptist Church.
She is also survived by two grandsons, Phillip (Andria) Cartwright of Paducah, KY and Dylan Smith of Florence, MT; two great granddaughters, Tailer Cartwright of South Korea and Tanner Cartwright of Paducah; one brother, Butch Ralph Roeder of New Albany, IN; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
