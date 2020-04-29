Rodney O. Martin, 79, died on April 25, 2020, at his residence. He served in the U.S. Army. He retired from Robinson Construction Co.
Rodney leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife: Olivia Martin; children: Rodney O. ‘Ringo’ Martin, Jr. , Minister Stacey Powell; siblings: Shirley Hardy, Ozell Cobb, Travis Martin, Barry Baxter.
Private funeral services will be held for Rodney. Mason & Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
