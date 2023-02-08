Timothy Lynn Brooks, 69 , of Madisonville, KY passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Walnut Creek in Evansville, IN.
He was born October 13, 1953 in Hopkins County, KY to the late Henry Brooks, JR. and Louise Dame Brooks.
Timothy retired from Kentucky Utilities. He loved to tinker and loved small remote control helicopters. He was a big cat lover and enjoyed pulling a good prank. He also loved to spend time camping.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Becky Conyers Brooks of Madisonville; sister, Debbie Renfrow of Madisonville; brother, Robert Brooks; his three fur babies, Callie, Tinky, and Angel; along with several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 P.M. Friday, February 10, 2023 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Pastor Marty Martinez and Tanya Bowman officiating.
Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
