Daniel S. Alexander, 65, of Madisonville, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.
He was born Jan. 2, 1956, in Hopkins County to the late Ray and Juanita Phaup Alexander. Daniel enjoyed dancing and singing praises to his Lord as a member of the Grapevine Holiness Church in Madisonville. He spent a dedicated 34 years at Buckhorn Plastic Factory in Dawson Springs before later retiring. In his retirement, he enjoyed working in his yard, gardening and family outings. Daniel was always ready for a game of Uno with his grandkids and spent the last decade with his dear cat companion, Callie. Despite his ongoing health conditions, he kept a positive attitude and strong faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Mike Alexander; and two infant granddaughters, Brooklyn and Madelyn Alexander.
Survivors include his sons, Heath (Tabatha) Alexander of Earlington and Matthew Alexander of Madisonville; stepson Brandon (Maggie) Arnold of Tifton, Georgia; stepdaughter Rachel Arnold of Madisonville; adopted daughter Heather (Jonathan) Uzzle of Madisonville; grandchildren Timothy (Maryssa) Alexander, Bethanie (Austin) Bivins and Jaiden Pierpont; sister-in-law, Sharletta Alexander of Madisonville; great-grandson Isaac Bivins; niece Tandi (Chad) Howard of Evansville, Indiana; and his nephew, Scott Alexander of Illinois.
The service will be 1 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Rodney James officiating and Pastor Monty Fuller assisting. Burial will follow at Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville. A visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Thursday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Heath Alexander, Matt Alexander, Timothy Alexander, Austin Bivins, Neal Shaver and Matthew Gordon.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.