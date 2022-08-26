DAWSON SPRINGS — Linda McKnight, 77, of Dawson Springs, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Tradewater Health and Rehabilitation. She worked for many years as a delivery driver for UPS.
Survivors: daughters, Lexia Evitts (Terry), Kim Barnett (Douglas), and Roxie Henson (Bryan); and brother, Pat Dockrey.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Burial: Walnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
