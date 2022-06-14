DAWSON SPRINGS — Betty Sue Berry, 82, of Dawson Springs, died Friday, June 10, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway in Newburg, Indiana. She worked as an LPN at Caldwell County Hospital in Princeton. Mrs. Berry was a member of Landmark Apostolic Church.
Survivors: daughter, Darlene (Mike) McKnight; half-sister, Donnita Settle; and half-brothers, Jimmy Renshaw, Donald Settle, and Ricky Settle.
Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. Burial: Dunn Cemetery in Dawson Springs. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Betty Sue Berry’s service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook beginning at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.