Levora Juanita Wilkes, 89, died on March 25, 2022, at Hillside Center, Madisonville. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children, James Civils, Diane Civils, Jennifer Civils, Jeannie Civils Boyd (Robert), Dorothy Drake Tandy, Edward Drake, Kenneth Drake, Bradley Drake, and Alex Drake; stepchildren, William Scisney, Sharon Scisney, Herbert Drake.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Burial: Oakwood. Visitation: From 11 a.m. until service. Mason & Sons is entrusted with arrangements. A mask is required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.