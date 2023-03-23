DAWSON SPRINGS — Bryleigh Douglas Jones, infant, of Dawson Springs, KY, passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
She was born January 13, 2023, in Madisonville to Nicholas Jones and Savannah Douglas.
She is survived by her parents, Nicholas Jones and Savannah Douglas; sisters, Sophia and Kinsley Jones; brother, Aiden Douglas; and grandparents, Melissa Guy of Dawson Springs, KY and Anthony (Nora) Jones of Nebo, KY; along with several aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Friday, March 24, 2023 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Dean Durham officiating. Burial will follow in Furgeson Cemetery in Nortonville.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Douglas and Phillip Jones.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
