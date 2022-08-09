DAWSON SPRINGS — Robert Dees, 71, of Dawson Springs died Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Tradewater Health and Rehab Center in Dawson Springs.
Survivors: sons, Gorden Dees, Tony Dees, Hargis Dees, and Michael Dees.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville.
