Patricia Mary “Pat” Jowers, 80, of Madisonville, KY passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville.
She was born April 18, 1940, in Detroit, MI to the late Howard Earl Simkins and Ruby Hackney Simkins.
Patricia worked as a Patient Accounts Supervisor at Trover Clinic for over 33 years. She was a member at First Baptist Church where she sang in choir. She loved her pets, doing crossword puzzles, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by one daughter, Barbara (Bryce) West of Fairview Heights, IL; one son, John Jowers of Madisonville; her sister and best friend, Barbara Sue Simkins of Madisonville; two brothers, Ken Simkins of Pensacola, FL and Jim (Jeanette) Simkins of Charleston, SC; two grandchildren, Nathan and Ruby West; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held privately for the family. Burial will be at Hopewell Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made the Hopkins County Humane Society at 2210 Laffoon Trail, Madisonville KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
